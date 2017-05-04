版本:
BRIEF-Universal Display sees FY 2017 revenue up 30 to 40 pct

May 4 Universal Display Corp:

* Universal Display Corp announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue rose 87 percent to $55.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue at least $260 million to $280 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 30 to 40 percent

* Q1 revenue view $33.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
