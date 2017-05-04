BRIEF-Universal Display sees FY 2017 revenue up 30 to 40 pct

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Universal Display Corp:
* Universal Display Corp announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue rose 87 percent to $55.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue at least $260 million to $280 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 30 to 40 percent
* Q1 revenue view $33.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
June 20 A parenting and child development specialist has sued Walt Disney Co and its Pixar unit, accusing them of stealing from her the concept for their 2015 blockbuster movie, "Inside Out."
BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday delivered to a top court justice the bulk of their investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA.