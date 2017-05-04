版本:
BRIEF-Universal Electronics to buy RCS Technology

May 4 Universal Electronics Inc

* Universal electronics to acquire rcs technology, expanding its lineup of iot, energy monitoring and control products

* Universal electronics inc - purchase price for acquisition of rcs assets will be approximately $9 million in cash plus incentive-based cash consideration

* Universal electronics inc - intends to operate acquired business as a wholly-owned subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
