版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Universal forest products Q1 earnings per share $1.03

April 18 Universal Forest Products Inc:

* UFPI posts record first-quarter earnings and sales

* Q1 earnings per share $1.03

* Q1 sales rose 24 percent to $846.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐