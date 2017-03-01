版本:
BRIEF-Universal Health Realty Income Trust reports qtrly revenue $17.6 mln

March 1 Universal Health Realty Income Trust

* Universal Health Realty Income Trust reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP FFO per share $0.80 excluding items

* Qtrly revenue $17.6 million versus $16.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
