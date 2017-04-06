版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-Universal Health Services's CEO Alan B. Miller's FY total compensation $19.9 million

April 6 Universal Health Services Inc

* Universal Health Services Inc - CEO Alan B. Miller's total compensation in 2016 was $19.9 million versus $20.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2o0vibN] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐