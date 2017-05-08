版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Universal Hospital Services says Q1 revenue rose 7 pct to $130.7 mln

May 8 Universal Hospital Services Inc

* Universal hospital services reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to $130.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
