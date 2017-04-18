版本:
BRIEF-Universal Insurance Holdings CEO Sean P Downes 2016 total compensation $16.3 mln vs. $25.0 mln in 2015

April 18 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc :

* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc - CEO Sean P Downes 2016 total compensation $16.3 million versus $25.0 million in 2015 - Sec Filing

* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc - President Jon W. Springer's 2016 total compensation $8.7 million versus $7.9 million in 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2oSvL23) Further company coverage:
