BRIEF-Universal Insurance Holdings says CEO Sean Downes' FY 2016 total compensation was $16.3 million

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc :
* CEO Sean Downes' FY 2016 total compensation was $16.3 million versus $25 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qfaMrg) Further company coverage:
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director