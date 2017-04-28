版本:
BRIEF-Universal Insurance Holdings says CEO Sean Downes' FY 2016 total compensation was $16.3 million

April 28 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc :

* CEO Sean Downes' FY 2016 total compensation was $16.3 million versus $25 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qfaMrg) Further company coverage:
