版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Universal Insurance secures approval of rates, forms in New York

June 20 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc

* Universal insurance holdings, inc. Insurance subsidiary upcic receives approval of rates and forms in new york

* Universal insurance holdings inc - new york state department of financial services has approved homeowners insurance rates and forms of its unit

* Universal insurance holdings inc - upcic anticipates that it will begin writing policies in new york later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐