BRIEF-Universal Logistics Holdings reports Q4 EPS $0.10

Feb 23 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc

* Universal Logistics Holdings reports 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue $264.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
