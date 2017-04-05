版本:
BRIEF-Universal Logistics Holdings sees Q1 EPS $0.11 to $0.14

April 5 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc -

* Announces first quarter 2017 earnings release and conference call dates and provides outlook

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.11 to $0.14

* Q1 total operating revenues anticipated to range from $280 million to $285 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
