公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日

BRIEF-Universal Music Group, Tencent Music enter into agreement to expand Chinese music market

May 16 Universal Music Group-

* Universal Music Group and Tencent Music Entertainment Group enter into strategic agreement significantly expanding chinese music market

* Under terms, TME to distribute music from UMG's record labels and global recording stars on its streaming platforms

* TME will also be co's master distribution and licensing partner to exclusively sub-license co's content to third-party music service providers in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
