BRIEF-Universal Music Group, Tencent Music enter into agreement to expand Chinese music market

REFILE-UPDATE 1-S.Korea stocks may see outflow of up to 4.3 trln won after MSCI includes China -official
* Overall impact on S.Korean shares won't be significant -official
May 16 Universal Music Group-
* Universal Music Group and Tencent Music Entertainment Group enter into strategic agreement significantly expanding chinese music market
* Under terms, TME to distribute music from UMG's record labels and global recording stars on its streaming platforms
* TME will also be co's master distribution and licensing partner to exclusively sub-license co's content to third-party music service providers in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Overall impact on S.Korean shares won't be significant -official
BENGALURU, June 21 Gold inched up on Wednesday after hitting its lowest in five weeks in the previous session, buoyed as equities fell. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,245.30 per ounce by 0038 GMT, after dropping as far as $1,241 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery climbed 0.2 percent to $1,246.3 an ounce. * A renewed slump in oil prices to seven-month lows put Asian investors on edge on
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares