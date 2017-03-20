版本:
BRIEF-Universal Stainless announces stainless base price increase

March 20 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc

* Universal Stainless announces stainless base price increase

* Base price increase of 5 pct on all stainless bar products manufactured at its Bridgeville, Dunkirk and North Jackson facilities

* Increase will be effective for all new orders entered March 27, 2017 forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
