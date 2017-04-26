BRIEF-Universal Stainless Q1 loss per share $0.17

April 26 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc

* Universal stainless reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 sales $48.9 million

* Quarter-End backlog of $57.1 million, up 30.3% sequentially

* "we expect general increase in business activity to continue as we move through 2017"