BRIEF-Universal Stainless reaches early labor agreement at its Dunkirk facility

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc
* Universal stainless reaches early labor agreement at its dunkirk facility
* Universal stainless & alloy products inc - current contract is scheduled to expire on october 31, 2017
* Universal stainless & alloy products - new 5-year collective bargaining agreement has been ratified by bargaining unit and is effective as of november 1, 2017
* Universal stainless & alloy products- new 5-year collective bargaining agreement has been ratified by bargaining unit and is effective as of nov. 1, 2017
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada