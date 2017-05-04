BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute reports Q2 loss per share $0.12

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Universal Technical Institute Inc
* Universal Technical Institute reports fiscal year 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.12
* Q2 revenue $82.5 million versus $88.2 million
* Qtrly revenues were $166.7 million, compared to $178.0 million, and excluded $9.4 million and $10.3 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $78.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Universal Technical Institute Inc - UTI now expects revenue to be down in mid-to-high single digits in fiscal 2017
* Universal Technical Institute Inc - UTI reaffirms its goal to grow student starts in second half of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 A parenting and child development specialist has sued Walt Disney Co and its Pixar unit, accusing them of stealing from her the concept for their 2015 blockbuster movie, "Inside Out."
BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday delivered to a top court justice the bulk of their investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA.