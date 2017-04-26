BRIEF-Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania reports Q1 results

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Univest Corp. Of Pennsylvania
* Univest Corp – Univest Bank and Trust Co. - reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* net interest income of $34.3 million for q1 of 2017 was consistent with q4 of 2016
* net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, for Q1 of 2017 was 3.80%, compared to 3.81% for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.