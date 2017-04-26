版本:
BRIEF-Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania reports Q1 results

April 26 Univest Corp. Of Pennsylvania

* Univest Corp – Univest Bank and Trust Co. - reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* net interest income of $34.3 million for q1 of 2017 was consistent with q4 of 2016

* net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, for Q1 of 2017 was 3.80%, compared to 3.81% for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
