BRIEF-Upland Software enters into fourth amendment to credit agreement

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Upland Software Inc:
* Upland Software - on April 21 entered into a fourth amendment to credit agreement that amends that certain credit agreement dated as of May 14, 2015
* Upland Software Inc- amendment to agreement provides for an additional term loan of $15 million - SEC filing
* Upland Software - amendment provides for increase in maximum amount of purchase consideration payable in respect of all permitted deals $75 million to $150 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oXLi06) Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: