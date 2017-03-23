BRIEF-Upland Software Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
March 23 Upland Software Inc
* Upland Software reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results; provides positive first quarter 2017 guidance update
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.12
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $19.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.8 million
* Upland Software Inc sees Q1 total revenue to be in range of $20.0 to $20.8 million
* Upland Software Inc sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA was expected to be in range of $5.0 to $5.5 million
* Upland Software Inc - in Q1, Upland expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be at upper end of previously announced guidance ranges
* Upland Software Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $23.0 to $26.0 million
* Q1 revenue view $20.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $82.5 million to $86.5 million
* Fy 2017 revenue view $84.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.