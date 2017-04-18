版本:
BRIEF-UPM, New York Times sell hydro power plants

April 18 UPM Oyj

* says Madison Paper Industries, a partnership of Finland's UPM and Northern SC Paper Corp., a subsidiary of The New York Times Company, has signed an agreement on the sale of its hydro power facilities to Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, LLC

* says transaction is still subject to third party approvals, the parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
