BRIEF-Uponor to expand PEX pipe manufacturing capacity in North America

May 5 UPONOR OYJ

* SAID ON THURSDAY UPONOR INVESTS €16.3 MILLION TO EXPAND PEX PIPE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IN NORTH AMERICA

* WILL BE EXPANDING ITS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA WITH A EUR 16.3 MILLION ($17.4 MILLION) INVESTMENT

* EXPANSION INVESTMENT DOES NOT TRIGGER A CHANGE IN 2017 CAPEX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
