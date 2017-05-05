BRIEF-Uponor to expand PEX pipe manufacturing capacity in North America

BRIEF-Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision - spokesperson
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
May 5 UPONOR OYJ
* SAID ON THURSDAY UPONOR INVESTS €16.3 MILLION TO EXPAND PEX PIPE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IN NORTH AMERICA
* WILL BE EXPANDING ITS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA WITH A EUR 16.3 MILLION ($17.4 MILLION) INVESTMENT
* EXPANSION INVESTMENT DOES NOT TRIGGER A CHANGE IN 2017 CAPEX
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek