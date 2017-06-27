BRIEF-UPS announces new sustainability goals to its fleet

June 27 United Parcel Service Inc
* UPS - announced new sustainability goals to add more
alternative fuel, advanced technology vehicles to fleet while
increasing its reliance on renewable energy sources
* UPS - goals support UPS's commitment to reduce its
absolute greenhouse gas emissions from global ground operations
12 percent by 2025
* UPS - by 2020 UPS plans that one in four new vehicles
purchased annually will be alternative fuel or advanced
technology vehicle, up from 16 percent in 2016
