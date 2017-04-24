版本:
BRIEF-UPS appoints Juan Perez as Chief Information and Engineering Officer

April 24 United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS names Juan Perez Chief Information and Engineering Officer

* Aligns Critical Technology and Engineering teams in one organization

* Forms Advanced Technology Group to develop new solutions for customers and UPS operations

* Mark Wallace will continue to lead global engineering and sustainability as a member of company's executive management committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
