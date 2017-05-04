版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-UPS Board says regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share

May 4 United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS board announces quarterly dividend

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.83per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
