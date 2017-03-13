版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 05:58 BJT

BRIEF-UPS CEO David Abney's 2016 total compensation $13.7 mln vs $11.3 mln in 2015

March 13 Ups

* Ups - ceo david p. Abney's 2016 total compensation was $13.7 million versus $11.3 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Cfo richard peretz's fy 2016 total compensation was $5.1 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nhduf2) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐