公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-UPS expands China-Europe rail service

March 28 United Parcel Service Inc

* Ups expands china-europe rail service

* Ups - addition of six stations to its preferred full and less-than-container load multimodal rail service between europe and china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
