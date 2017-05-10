版本:
BRIEF-UPS Express Critical Service launches in Europe

May 10 United Parcel Service Inc

* UPS Express Critical Service launches in Europe

* UPS - launched in Europe for urgent, time-critical shipments that require special handling such as aircraft parts or surgical tools Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
