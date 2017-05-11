版本:
2017年 5月 12日

BRIEF-UPS files final term sheet with U.S. SEC related to its $600 mln 2.350 pct senior notes offering due 2022

May 11 United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS files final term sheet with u.s. Sec related to its $600 million 2.350% senior notes offering due 2022 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2q8sYSH) Further company coverage:
