BRIEF-UPS Q2 earnings per share $1.58

July 27 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:
* UPS reports 2Q EPS of $1.58 as revenue grows across all segments
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $5.80 to $6.10
* Q2 earnings per share $1.58
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* UPS - company reiterates full-year 2017 adjusted eps guidance
* Qtrly revenue $15,750 million versus $14,629 million
* Q2 revenue view $15.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* UPS qtrly U.S. Domestic segment revenue $9,745 million versus $9,015 million
* UPS qtrly U.S. domestic segment operating profit $1,395 million versus $1,233 mln
* UPS - Q2 international segment operating profit $583 million versus $613 million
* Says second half currency headwinds and continued costs for strategic initiatives will weigh on 2017 adjusted earnings per share results
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* UPS - Q2 international segment revenue $3,163 million versus $3,077 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: