BRIEF-UPS reports Q1 earnings per share $1.32

April 27 United Parcel Service Inc:
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to
$1.32
* Q1 earnings per share $1.32
* Quarterly revenue $15,315 million versus $14,418 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $15.17
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $5.80
to $6.10
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.94 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says for U.S. domestic segment, reports Q1 2017 revenue of
$9.54 billion versus $9.08 billion
* Says for U.S. domestic segment, reports Q1 2017 operating
profit of $1.08 billion versus $1.10 billion
* Says for U.S. domestic segment in Q1 2017 revenue
increased $451 million over Q1 2016 as B2C deliveries rose
* Quarterly international segment operating profit $529
million versus $574 million
* Quarterly international segment revenue $3,058 million
versus $2,914 million
* 2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance includes more than $400
million, or $0.30 per share of pre-tax currency headwinds
