BRIEF-UPS reports Q1 earnings per share $1.32

April 27 United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32

* Q1 earnings per share $1.32

* Quarterly revenue $15,315 million versus $14,418 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $15.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For U.S. domestic segment, reports Q1 2017 revenue of $9.54 billion versus $9.08 million

* For U.S. domestic segment, reports Q1 2017 operating profit of $1.08 billion versus $1.10 billion

* For U.S. domestic segment in Q1 2017, revenue increased $451 million over Q1 2016 as B2C deliveries rose

* Quarterly international segment operating profit $529 million versus $574 million

* Quarterly international segment revenue $3,058 million versus $2,914 million

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $5.80 to $6.10

* 2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance includes more than $400 million, or $0.30 per share of pre-tax currency headwinds

* 2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance includes more than $400 million, or $0.30 per share of pre-tax currency headwinds