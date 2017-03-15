版本:
BRIEF-UPS says invests more than $90 mln in natural gas vehicles, infrastructure

March 15 United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS invests more than $90 million in natural gas vehicles and infrastructure

* Plans to build 6 CNG fueling stations, add 390 new CNG tractors, terminal trucks, 50 LNG vehicles to alternative fuel, advanced technology fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
