2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-UPS says Teresa Finley, chief marketing, business services officer, is retiring

April 25 United Parcel Service Inc:

* Teresa Finley, chief marketing and business services officer, announces retirement

* UPS says Teresa Finley, chief marketing and business services officer, is retiring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
