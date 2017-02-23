版本:
BRIEF-UPS says will build new regional operations hub in Salt Lake City

Feb 23 United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS- will build a new regional operations hub in salt lake city

* UPS - when completed in late 2018, new 840,000 square foot facility will process 69,000 packages per hour

* UPS says Salt Lake facility a $275 million project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
