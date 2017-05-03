版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-UPS to acquire Ireland-based Nightline Logistics Group

May 3 UPS:

* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed

* Says Nightline is a privately held company

* Ups to acquire Ireland-based Nightline Logistics Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
