版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 23:41 BJT

BRIEF-UPS unveils first extended range fuel cell electric delivery vehicle

May 2 United Parcel Service Inc

* Ups says to deploy a prototype extended range fuel cell electric vehicle in its rolling laboratory fleet of alternative fuel, advanced technology vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐