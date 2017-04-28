版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-UpSnap announces resignation of a board member

April 28 UpSnap Inc-

* UpSnap announces resignation of a board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
