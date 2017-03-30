版本:
BRIEF-UQM Technologies posts quarterly loss per share $0.18

March 30 UQM Technologies Inc

* UQM Technologies reports quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2016 operating results

* Quarterly loss per share $0.18

* Quarterly revenue $1.7 million versus $1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
