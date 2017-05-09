版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-Uranium Energy to acquire Reno Creek Holdings Inc

May 9 Uranium Energy Corp

* Uranium Energy Corp strengthens leading ISR portfolio with acquisition of fully licensed Reno Creek project

* Uranium energy - to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of Reno Creek Holdings Inc and 100% of fully permitted Reno Creek in-situ recovery

* Uranium Energy Corp - cumulative expenditures to date of approximately $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
