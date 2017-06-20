版本:
BRIEF-Uranium Resources continues lithium business expansion

June 20 Uranium Resources Inc

* Uranium Resources continues lithium business expansion

* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley

* Uranium Resources says URI will integrate railroad valley project into company's ongoing lithium exploration activities in Nevada and Utah Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
