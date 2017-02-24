版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 06:36 BJT

BRIEF-Uranium Resources Inc says files for stock shelf of up to $60 million

Feb 24 Uranium Resources Inc

* Uranium Resources Inc - files for stock shelf of up to $60 million – SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lSQd1I) Further company coverage:
