BRIEF-Uranium Resources reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09

May 11 Uranium Resources Inc

* Uranium Resources reports first quarter 2017 profit and improved balance sheet

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Uranium Resources Inc- Current cash is expected to fund critical operations through year-end 2017 and into Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
