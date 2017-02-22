BRIEF-Urban Communications announces loan extension and variation agreement

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Urban Communications Inc
* Urban Communications Inc. announces loan extension and variation agreement
* Urban Communications Inc- Agreed to extend term of its $4.4 million existing loan facility with mhi finance corp. To october 2, 2018
* Urban Communications Inc - Loan principal increased to $5,000,000 with $350,000 of principal repayable in periodic payments prior to new maturity date
* Urban Communications - Negotiated option to repurchase all of 26.4 million loan bonus warrants issued in connection with initial loan, 2 loan increases
* Interest rate of loan remains at 11 percent/annum, payable quarterly
* Urban Communications Inc - Upon exercise of repurchase option this would represent a 15 percent reduction in company's fully diluted share position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.