BRIEF-Urban Edge Properties announces sale of 7.7 mln shares

May 4 Urban Edge Properties

* Urban Edge Properties announces sale of 7.7 million common shares

* Urban Edge Properties - intends to use net proceeds of this offering to fund acquisitions, development and redevelopment projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
