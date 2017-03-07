版本:
BRIEF-Urban Edge Properties increases its unsecured revolving credit facility to $600 million

March 7 Urban Edge Properties

* Urban Edge Properties increases its unsecured revolving credit facility to $600 million and extends maturity

* Amendment increased credit facility size by $100 million to $600 million and extended maturity date to March 7, 2021

* No amounts are drawn on existing line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
