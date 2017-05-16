BRIEF-Urban Outfitters reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

May 16 Urban Outfitters Inc

* Urban Outfitters reports Q1 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 sales $761 million versus I/B/E/S view $768.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Urban Outfitters Inc - As of April 30, 2017, total inventory was $359 million, which is flat on a year-over-year basis

* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include comparable direct-to-consumer channel, decreased 3.1%

* Urban Outfitters - Comparable retail segment inventory decreased 3.3% at cost, which was offset by inventory to stock non-comparable stores in the quarter

* Qtrly by brand, comparable retail segment net sales increased 1.5% at free people, but decreased 3.1% at Urban Outfitters

* Urban Outfitters Inc - During Q1 continued to see strong double-digit growth from direct-to-consumer channel and wholesale business

* Urban Outfitters - Decline in gross profit rate in Q1 due to higher markdowns due to under-performing women's apparel and accessories product among others