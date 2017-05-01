版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 02:24 BJT

BRIEF-Urban Outfitters responds to CtW's comments on co's board

May 1 Urban Outfitters Inc:

* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage:
