BRIEF-Urbanfund Corp reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.039

April 28 Urbanfund Corp-

* Urbanfund Corp reports financial results for the year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.039

* Q4 revenue c$1.3 million versus c$1.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
