BRIEF-Urbanfund Corp reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.039

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Urbanfund Corp-
* Urbanfund Corp reports financial results for the year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.039
* Q4 revenue c$1.3 million versus c$1.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock