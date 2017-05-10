版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Urogen Pharma announces closing of initial public offering

May 10 Urogen Pharma Ltd:

* Urogen Pharma announces closing of initial public offering and exercise of underwriters' option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
