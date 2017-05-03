版本:
BRIEF-Urogen Pharma says initial public offering of 4.47 mln common shares priced at $13 per share

May 3 Urogen Pharma Ltd

* Urogen Pharma announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 4.47 million common shares priced at $13.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
